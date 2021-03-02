Clear
Missouri's statewide Tornado Drill was held on Tuesday morning

Officials say having tornado drills and storm safety procedures are important because St. Joseph is located in "Tornado Alley"

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As the weather changes and temperature rises, the importance of storm safety and tornado drills begin.

Preparing just in case a disaster occurs. 

"It's very, very important that every family have a plan," said Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Brinton.

Pickett Elementary School practiced drills on Tuesday, making sure safety precautions in place and effective.

"It's important to do, even during the pandemic, we want to make sure that our kids are safe, because that's really the number one thing that we want to ensure in all of our buildings," said Pickett Elementary Principal John Davison.

School staff remembering the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Mo. that hit schools cause horrenduous amounts of damage, say these drills keep them prepared in case of dangerous storms. 

"It's just a reminder that this is really important work that we're doing," said Davison.

Officials say having these tests are important because of where St. Joseph is located.

"We're in what's called Tornado Alley. They could pop up at any second. It was one of those things was where people need to plan and be prepared," said Brinton.

Having the sirens tested set a good reminder for people to have an emergency plan. 

Emergency officials say to have three days worth of water for every person in the household, extra money, and a safe place in your home away from windows, i.e a basement area.

"It's just one of those things. You know, everybody needs to have a plan and practice a plan," said Britton."

The morning's drill didn't go exactly as planned, the alert said there was a tornado warning in the area without the alert saying it was a test.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has apologized for the mistake. The agency blamed the mishap on a malfunction between the NWS and the Weather Emergency Alert System.

Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
