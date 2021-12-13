Missouri AG sends cease and desist letters to end mask mandates

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Several school districts in Missouri received cease and desist letters from Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office over COVID-19 masking policies.

The attorney general asked parents to call out districts that enforce mask mandates.

Earlier this week Schmitt sent out letters to all districts and health departments informing them that a ruling by Cole County Circuit Court made mask mandates, quarantines and other public health orders illegal.

It is being reported that at least 33 school districts have received a cease and desist letter including Columbia, Sedalia, and Springfield.