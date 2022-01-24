Clear
Missouri AG suing multiple school districts over mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has sued several school districts in the Show-Me state over mask mandates.

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 11:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

In the lawsuits, Schmitt says, the districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders for their students, and that they only have the power to issue health rules that the general assembly provides them.

He argues that masks do not protect from COVID-19 and could be harmful to kids.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services still recommends everyone over the age of 2 years to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

