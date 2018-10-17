Missouri Arts Council meets in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Members of the statewide Missouri Arts Council are in St. Joseph.

It's the group's first stop in the city in nearly a decade.

While here, they're scheduled to see some of the recent expansions to St. Joseph's local arts scene, which includes a lot of work downtown.

The allied arts council plans to host the art council's round table discussion on the state of the arts in Missouri.

"We knew that the impact of the arts in the community has been very strong, we thought this was a good time to come back to St. Joe and help celebrate that," Michael Donovan, Missouri Arts Council, said.

The last time the Missouri Arts Council visited St. Joseph was back in 2009, they say they were excited to see the changes the city's made in that time in relation to arts.