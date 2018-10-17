Clear

Missouri Arts Council meets in St. Joseph

Statewide arts council meets in St Joseph for the first time in nearly a decade.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Members of the statewide Missouri Arts Council are in St. Joseph.
It's the group's first stop in the city in nearly a decade.
While here, they're scheduled to see some of the recent expansions to St. Joseph's local arts scene, which includes a lot of work downtown.

The allied arts council plans to host the art council's round table discussion on the state of the arts in Missouri.

"We knew that the impact of the arts in the community has been very strong, we thought this was a good time to come back to St. Joe and help celebrate that," Michael Donovan, Missouri Arts Council, said.

The last time the Missouri Arts Council visited St. Joseph was back in 2009, they say they were excited to see the changes the city's made in that time in relation to arts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events