Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Covid strike team arrives in Springfield

That's the state's disaster medical assistance team, the one that normally responds to severe weather disasters like tornadoes.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:04 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) A COVID-19 strike team has arrived in Springfield.

That's the state's disaster medical assistance team, the one that normally responds to severe weather disasters like tornadoes.

It is now offering monoclonal antibody infusions in response to the overwhelming surge of new cases in the state.

The treatments are laboratory-produced antibodies intended for moderate cases to keep them from becoming severe.

The latest versions of the monoclonal antibodies are not fully FDA approved, they have only been approved for emergency use.

“Really the significance of the state recognizing, you know, it's not well here in Springfield and it's time to do something before it becomes catastrophic level. And we are calling in the federal government,” Lisa Cillessen from Jordan Valley Clinical Pharmacy said.

The teams consist of 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders and one logistics specialist.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures climbing into the 90s under mostly sunny skies. This heat index will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat and humidity will climb by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM on Tuesday through 9 PM on Thursday. Heat index values will range from 100-105. A cold front is expected to move through the area by the end of the work week giving us some slightly cooler temperatures and a few scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories