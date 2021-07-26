Missouri Covid strike team arrives in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) A COVID-19 strike team has arrived in Springfield.

That's the state's disaster medical assistance team, the one that normally responds to severe weather disasters like tornadoes.

It is now offering monoclonal antibody infusions in response to the overwhelming surge of new cases in the state.

The treatments are laboratory-produced antibodies intended for moderate cases to keep them from becoming severe.

The latest versions of the monoclonal antibodies are not fully FDA approved, they have only been approved for emergency use.

“Really the significance of the state recognizing, you know, it's not well here in Springfield and it's time to do something before it becomes catastrophic level. And we are calling in the federal government,” Lisa Cillessen from Jordan Valley Clinical Pharmacy said.

The teams consist of 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders and one logistics specialist.