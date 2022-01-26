Clear
Missouri DHSS adding more testing sites

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Missouri, the state Department of Health and Senior Services is adding free testing sites across the state.

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 10:18 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The department also extended large testing events at the St. Charles Family Arena and Kauffman Stadium through the week.

Right now, these are scheduled as drive through testing events with some sites requiring pre-registration.

PCR tests are used at the events with results expected no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event.

Free at-home tests are also available.

To find a community testing event or get a free at-home test visit the state health departments website.

