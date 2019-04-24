Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requests federal disaster declaration in response to flooding

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)— Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri Wednesday to provide federal assistance to a total of 13 counties in response to devastating flooding that started on March 11.

The 13 counties are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve.

Parson said he expects the request to be expanded to include additional counties once the floodwaters recede and full damage assessments can be conducted.

“Working in strong coordination, our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented widespread and devastating damage as a result of the flooding. It has now been well over a month after the flooding began, and some areas still can’t be accessed,” said Parson in a release Wednesday. “I am confident federal assistance will be forthcoming, and I greatly appreciate all the work that’s already being done by our faith-based and volunteer responders to help communities recover. Our state team and all our partners are committed to ensuring Missouri families, businesses, and communities rebuild.”

Parson said the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local officials, already sits at an estimated $25 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency costs eligible for federal assistance.

The request for public assistance for the 13 counties is designed so local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies can seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repairs and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

Parson is also requesting individual assistance for five Missouri counties so eligible residents can seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replace of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses. The five counties are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte.

In another request, Parson is asking for the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist as well.

Parson declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi on March 21.