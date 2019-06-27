Clear

Missouri Gov. Parson closes state offices for July 5, gives state employees day off

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is extending the July 4 holiday an extra day in the state — closing government offices July 5 and giving state workers the day off.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is extending the July 4 holiday an extra day in the state — closing government offices July 5 and giving state workers the day off.

“The Fourth of July reminds us of the freedoms we cherish as Americans and the brave men and women who have fought to preserve this great country," Parson said Thursday in a statement. "Thank you to our state team members for everything you do for Missouri, and may God continue to bless you all. From my family to yours, we wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence Day weekend."

Parson plans to close state offices through an executive order on July 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost Florida-like with very warm & humid air moving in as we head into the second half of the work week and into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events