Missouri Gov. Parson closes state offices for July 5, gives state employees day off

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is extending the July 4 holiday an extra day in the state — closing government offices July 5 and giving state workers the day off.

“The Fourth of July reminds us of the freedoms we cherish as Americans and the brave men and women who have fought to preserve this great country," Parson said Thursday in a statement. "Thank you to our state team members for everything you do for Missouri, and may God continue to bless you all. From my family to yours, we wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence Day weekend."

Parson plans to close state offices through an executive order on July 3.