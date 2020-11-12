Clear
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces changes in state's K-12 school quarantine guidance

On Thursday morning, Missouri governor Mike Parson announced changes to the state's K-12 school quarantine guidance.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 10:51 AM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)— On Thursday morning, Missouri governor Mike Parson announced changes to the state's K-12 school quarantine guidance.

Under the new guidance, proper mask-wearing may now prevent individuals from being identified as close contacts in K-12 schools that have implemented a mask mandate. This means that if both individuals at school – the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to the positive case – have masks on and are wearing them correctly, the individual exposed does not need to quarantine.

A large number of students and school staff members quarantined in recent weeks has presented a significant strain for educators, school leaders, and Missouri families.

“We know that COVID-19 is not going away soon, so it is important that we continue to evaluate the guidance we’re issuing at the state level to make sure our procedures are sustainable for the next several months,” Parson said. “We have been working hard with DESE and DHSS to find a solution that allows us to continue providing the high-quality education our students deserve while still keeping them, our teachers, and all school staff members safe.”

Exposed individuals should self-monitor for symptoms and stay home at the first sign of illness. They should also continue to wear a mask at all times to further reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus. The person who tests positive for COVID-19 is still required to isolate at home.

Close contacts in K-12 schools should continue to quarantine at home for 14 days if (1) their school does not require students and staff to wear masks, or (2) the mask was not being worn appropriately by either the person diagnosed with COVID-19 or the person who was exposed.

“Schools that are consistently implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for our students,” Governor Parson said. “We believe this change will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus.”

