Missouri Governor Mike Parson to hold press conference addressing vaping

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be holding a press conference in regards to the use of vaping devices among youth in Missouri.

According to the Governor's Office, there have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri and one death, as of October 4. Most of the reports involved people aged 15-24.

In addition to the governor, representatives from the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Department of Public Safety will be in attendance.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page.

