Missouri Governor faces criticism for not issuing statewide stay-at-home order

Doctors from the Missouri State Medical Association say that if Governor Parson does not issue a stay-at-home order, there could be a shortage of medical supplies in the state.
While those who oppose a shutdown order say it would hurt the economy and unemployment would only get worse.
