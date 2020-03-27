Clear
Missouri Governor faces criticism for not issuing statewide stay-at-home order

Doctors from the Missouri State Medical Association sent a letter to Governor Parson asking him to issue a stay-at-home order for Missouri residents.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Doctors from the Missouri State Medical Association say that if Governor Parson does not issue a stay-at-home order, there could be a shortage of medical supplies in the state. 

While those who oppose a shutdown order say it would hurt the economy and unemployment would only get worse. 

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
