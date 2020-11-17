Missouri Hospitals urge Gov. Parson to take action on masks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) – The Missouri Hospital Association issued an open letter to Governor Mike Parson urging he institutes a statewide mask mandate.

In the letter, signed by MHA President and CEO Herb B. Kuhn, Kuhn asks the governor to go beyond suggesting people wear masks because the danger of overwhelming hospitals in Missouri is imminent.

“Your public comments reiterate that Missourians should do the right thing,” Kuhn said. “But it is not enough. The wolf is at the door.”

The Association’s leadership sat down and decided to write the letter after speaking to hospitals, doctors, and staff about the challenges they are facing right now, said MHA spokesperson Dave Dillon.

“The effort so far to encourage positive behaviors while important is not getting enough people to do the right thing and that’s what we need,” he said.

Parson has repeatedly said he has no intention of implementing a statewide mask mandate, saying the decision was better left to local officials.

The letter acknowledges the governor’s respect for local autonomy but argues the pandemic is a statewide attack and requires a concerted statewide response.

“Missouri’s hospitals urge you to issue a statewide masking mandate,” Kuhn said. “A mask mandate may be unappealing to some, but it has become necessary.”

The letter comes as Missouri charted new records for daily COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations last week. Increases in hospitalizations often follow increases in cases, Dillon said.

“The only way we solve the challenge in the hospitalization side is to reduce the infections through public health measures and the whole game at this point is to reduce the number of infections,” he added.

MHA recorded 2,525 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 13, up from 1,413 hospitalizations reported on Oct. 13.

In another note posted to the MHA website, Kuhn writes, “Now is not the time to tread lightly with the severe strain on the healthcare system leading us to contemplate crisis levels of care. Failure to redouble our efforts means lives will be lost as our ability to provide care becomes overwhelmed.”