Missouri Law Enforcement gets new tool to track sex offenders

The new program will make monitoring sex offenders easier for law enforcement, the general public.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Missourians can now tap into a nationwide program to monitor the whereabouts of registered sex offenders.

Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it had contracted with Offender Watch, a monitoring program that gives residents real-time updates on sex offenders in their communities. According to OffenderWatch’s website, 3,500 law enforcement agencies across 37 states are enrolled in the service.

Missouri is the 20th state to join the registry network.

The network will allow every sheriff's office in the state, participating police departments and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to use the technology to share records on sex offenders.

Capt. Mark Brock of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office said OffenderWatch offers a better system to track sex offenders and share information about them. The monitoring program gives residents the ability to sign up for alerts when an offender moves to their neighborhood and it will be updated in real time by local law enforcement.

Brock said it’s also a great investigative tool because it makes collaboration between law enforcement agencies easier.

