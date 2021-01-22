Missouri National Guard activated to set up mass vaccination sites

(JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri National Guard has been activated to set up mass vaccination sites across the state.

Parson said that the National Guard will set up 27 mass vaccination sites in the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions across the state for those who want the vaccine.

"The Missouri National Guard is once again answering the call to help Missourians in time of need," Parson said in a statement on Wednesday. "The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine."

A mass vaccination site is scheduled to begin this week in the Southeastern region, and other sites will be operational in the remaining eight Highway Patrol regions by the end of January. These sites have the capability to provide up to 2,500 doses per day, per team.

The governor said more information will be published one the locations are finalized.

For more information visit MOStopsCOVID.com