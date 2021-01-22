Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missouri National Guard activated to set up mass vaccination sites

Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri National Guard has been activated to set up 27 mass vaccination sites across the state.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 2:27 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2021 2:38 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri National Guard has been activated to set up mass vaccination sites across the state.

Parson said that the National Guard will set up 27 mass vaccination sites in the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions across the state for those who want the vaccine. 

"The Missouri National Guard is once again answering the call to help Missourians in time of need," Parson said in a statement on Wednesday. "The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine."

A mass vaccination site is scheduled to begin this week in the Southeastern region, and other sites will be operational in the remaining eight Highway Patrol regions by the end of January. These sites have the capability to provide up to 2,500 doses per day, per team.

The governor said more information will be published one the locations are finalized. 

For more information visit MOStopsCOVID.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Clarinda
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Thursday with light winds across the mid west. A pool of cold air is up to the north of the area and will head our way. The cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories