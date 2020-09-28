Missouri National Guard conducts Covid-19 testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is conducting Covid-19 testing across the show-me state.

Across Northwest Missouri, cars lined up at two covid-19 testing sites in Cameron Saturday, and Savannah Sunday.

Organizers with the Missouri National Guard say they’re focusing on areas they consider hot spots across the state, those getting tested said the event is crucial for those considered high risk.

Andi Schiller, who came to the testing event at the request of her doctor said she’s seen an increase in Covid-19 in rural areas. Schiller said she is a strong advocate for accessibility.

"I think everybody should have access to testing," She said. "It’s not fake and it’s not going to go away."

The Missouri National Guard said testing procedures have changed during this round of testing, the new testing method is less invasive and more hands on.

"They give you the nasal swab, you swab both of your nostrils, they bag it and ship it to the lab." Jeremey Idleman, Missouri National Guard said.

The Missouri National Guard said results are expected in 24-48 hours, those getting tested said it helps them know their status.

"My biggest fear is to hurt others out of it," Schiller said.

Approximately 150 people were registered to attend both events over the weekend.