Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri National Guard inspects potential locations for emergency hospitals, if needed

The Missouri National Guard is making preparations should things get much, much worse in the state.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The Missouri National Guard are considering Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center on the MU campus in Columbia as possible locations to set up an emergency hospital should they be needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Another beautiful day across the area on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s. Another sunny and warm day on Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and we will see the winds start to pick up out of the south which will help us continue with the above normal high temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories