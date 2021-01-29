Local public health officials, Missouri National Guard host drive-thru vaccination clinic in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — The first mass drive-thru vaccination clinic in the region got underway at a Savannah church Friday.

Lines of cars snaked off of Highway 71 and curled around cones in the First Baptist Church parking lot at the COVID-19 event. The 1,950 spots for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine went to individuals on county health department waiting lists, a county official said.

Charlotte Chunn, 76, said she has had trouble finding an appointment in Buchanan County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, after striking out closer to home, she drove to get her first Pfizer vaccine shot in Savannah.

“I got up here a little early and it was just a steady stream of moving us to the next spot,” she said.

Chunn arrived around 9 a.m. By around 9:30 a.m., she was waiting out her mandatory 15-minute observation period after vaccination, to check for adverse reactions. Before 10 a.m. she was headed home and felt lucky to get the vaccine.

“I had my shot within five minutes,” she said.

The one-day, drive-thru event was run by the Missouri National Guard and local public health officials. Health workers from the Northwest region were there to administer vaccines, said Jayne White, a nurse for the Andrew County Health Department and one of the event planners.

Prior to Friday, only one other state-directed drive-thru mass clinic had been held.

Last weekend, the National Guard operated a similar event in Poplar Bluff and vaccinated about 2,000 people in one-day. But White and Andrew County Health Department’s Director, Andrew Hoffman, didn’t have time to dissect and learn from the Southeast event’s mistakes.

“We signed the contract about six days ago now to be the Regional Implementation Team lead not knowing that we would need to stand up a clinic of this size within a few days,” White said. “Andrew and I went to work with our partners and our key players here in the community. This is not just for Andrew County. This is something that everyone in Region H can be proud of.”

Each of the nine Missouri Highway Patrol regions has been assigned a team of Missouri National Guard Members to pull off weekly mass vaccination events. The events are currently one-day-only clinics and are limited by the state’s supply of doses.

The National Guard will hold another event in Savannah in February, to administer the second dose. Next week the Region H vaccination team will host another vaccination clinic in a different northwest county.

At the close of the clinic, White said 1900 individuals had been vaccinated.

In Missouri, residents that qualify under the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 distribution plan are eligible for the COVID-19 shot. The state has slowly worked through its health care workers, long term care facilities, first responders, and now individuals 65 and older or who have a qualifying state health condition.

Chunn said her siblings, all above the age of 65, were also able to get appointments at the drive-thru clinic.

“My brother and his wife are coming up today and my sister and her husband are coming up later on and they are right behind me in age so we all wanted to get it just as soon as we can,” Chunn said. “Thank goodness we were able to do it and this was an outstanding situation to get it.”

She said she hopes the state speeds up the vaccine rollout.

“I’m hopeful that more people can get it because I still have a daughter, a son-in-law and I have a son that needs to get it too but, you know, they are going to be down the line farther and so I just hope that it’s not too far off for them,” she said.

More than 350,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Missouri with 5.7 percent of the state’s population receiving at least one dose, data from Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows.