Missouri National Guard to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Harrison and Livingston counties

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri National Guard will hold a second round of mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in northwest Missouri this week.

The clinics will be held at Methodist Church in Chillicothe on Thursday, Feb. 4, and at South Harrison High School in Bethany on Saturday, Feb. 6. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine must pre-register. To sign up visit, MOStopsCOVID.com/events.

Region H COVID-19 mass vaccination site: • County: Livingston

• Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601

• Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

• Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out) • County: Harrison

• Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424

• Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

• Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

The first mass vaccination event in the region was held last Friday in Savannah. Just under 2,000 people registered for an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently mobilized the National Guard to coordinate mass vaccination events at 27 seperate sites across the state.

The first round of mass vaccination sites held last week saw nearly 20,000 Missourians receive their first dose of the vaccine. National Guard teams will return to the sites 21 days later to administer the second dose of the vaccine.

“We are very pleased with how well the first week of mass vaccinations went, and we greatly appreciate the help of our Missouri National Guard and local partners in this effort,” Governor Parson said. “Although vaccine supply remains limited, we are happy to announce locations for the second week of mass vaccination events so that all eligible Missourians have an opportunity to explore additional avenues in receiving a vaccine.”

Locations for the third week of vaccinations have yet to be announced.

In addition to these mass vaccination events, Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph was recently named as part of a network of hospitals selected to start hosting mass vaccinations. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association are teaming up to give approximately 53 percent of weekly vaccine allocations to the selected hospitals, while 23 percent will be shippped to regional mass vaccination events. The remaining 24 percent will go to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers, and other enrolled community providers.

According to Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard, more than 533,660 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the state.