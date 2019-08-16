Clear

Missouri Public Service Commission approves wind farm construction in Atchison Co.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved Ameren Missouri to construct a wind generation facility in Atchison County.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Public Service Commission approved Ameren Missouri to construct a wind generation facility in Atchison County.

The commission granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to Ameren Missouri. This allows them to own and operate an approximate 299 megawatt wind generation facility, that is also known as the Outlaw Project.

The facility will be built just north of Tarkio, Mo., according to Tradewind Energy, Inc., an Enel Green Power Company.

Under the agreement, the facility will be constructed according to a build transfer agreement between Ameren Missouri and Enel Kansas, LLC. Enel Kansas, LLC formed a special-purpose entity, Outlaw Wind Project, LLC, to complete the project.

After the facility is built, Ameren Missouri will have full ownership interest in the Outlaw Wind Project, LLC. 

Also under the agreement, Ameren Missouri must comply with various provisions intended to mitigate the impact of the wind project on the environment and Missouri wildlife.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.28 million customers in Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week. We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events