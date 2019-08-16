Missouri Public Service Commission approves wind farm construction in Atchison Co.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Public Service Commission approved Ameren Missouri to construct a wind generation facility in Atchison County.

The commission granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to Ameren Missouri. This allows them to own and operate an approximate 299 megawatt wind generation facility, that is also known as the Outlaw Project.

The facility will be built just north of Tarkio, Mo., according to Tradewind Energy, Inc., an Enel Green Power Company.

Under the agreement, the facility will be constructed according to a build transfer agreement between Ameren Missouri and Enel Kansas, LLC. Enel Kansas, LLC formed a special-purpose entity, Outlaw Wind Project, LLC, to complete the project.

After the facility is built, Ameren Missouri will have full ownership interest in the Outlaw Wind Project, LLC.

Also under the agreement, Ameren Missouri must comply with various provisions intended to mitigate the impact of the wind project on the environment and Missouri wildlife.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.28 million customers in Missouri.