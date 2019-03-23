Missouri River continues to fall after record crest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After cresting Friday afternoon, the Missouri River in St. Joseph continues to fall and will be below major flood stage by Sunday afternoon.
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the river was at 30.59 feet, which is down from the over 32 feet that it was at Friday.
The forecast brings the river to 27.1 feet by Sunday at 5 p.m.
The river is expected to continue to fall throughout the next week and by April 1, the river is forecast to be at 20.3 feet.
