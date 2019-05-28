Missouri River could reach major flood stage in St. Joseph by Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The National Weather Service is predicting the Missouri River to reach major flood stage by Thursday in St. Joseph.

The updated forecast from Tuesday morning brings the river to 27.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. Major flood stage begins at 27 feet.

The river began rising once again late Monday and was at 24.4 feet as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that releases from Gavins Point Dam would reach 70,000 cubic feet per second by Wednesday.

