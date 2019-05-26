Clear

Missouri River expected to crest in St. Joseph Sunday evening

The Missouri River has been rising due to recent rainfall in the area but it is expected to crest Sunday evening below major flood stage.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River has been rising due to recent rainfall in the area but it is expected to crest Sunday evening below major flood stage.

As of Sunday morning, the river was at a height of 24.97 feet at 10:30 a.m. The river began rising on Friday and is up nearly five feet from Friday's levels.

The forecast from the National Weather Service brings the river to 25.1 feet Sunday evening and then it is expected to fall beginning early Monday.

The river is expected to stay in moderate flood stage through much of this week.

After last night's storms, the forecast for Sunday appears to be mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of storms is expected to move in late tonight towards early Monday morning.
