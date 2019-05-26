Missouri River expected to crest in St. Joseph Sunday evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River has been rising due to recent rainfall in the area but it is expected to crest Sunday evening below major flood stage.

As of Sunday morning, the river was at a height of 24.97 feet at 10:30 a.m. The river began rising on Friday and is up nearly five feet from Friday's levels.

The forecast from the National Weather Service brings the river to 25.1 feet Sunday evening and then it is expected to fall beginning early Monday.

The river is expected to stay in moderate flood stage through much of this week.