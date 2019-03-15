Missouri River expected to reach second highest crest on record in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River in St. Joseph now expected to have its second highest crest ever by Tuesday.

As of Friday morning, the river was at 24.9 feet. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service puts the Missouri River at 30.1 feet by early Tuesday, which is the second highest ever.

According to the NWS, the highest crest was on July 26, 1993, when the river crested at 32.07 feet. The second highest was 29.97 feet on June 28, 2011. In third place is April 29, 1881, at 27.20 feet.

The river's flood stage in St. Joseph is at 17 feet.