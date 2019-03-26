Missouri River falls below major flood stage, first time since March 20

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Early Tuesday morning, the Missouri River in St. Joseph fell below major flood stage for the first time since last Wednesday. The river had been in major flood stage since March 20.
As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 26.8 feet. Major flood stage begins at 27 feet.
Friday evening, the Missouri River set an all-time record crest of 32.11 feet.
The river gauges in Brownsville and Rulo, Nebraska and Atchison, Kansas are also below major flood stage.
The forecast as of Tuesday morning calls for the river to continue to fall, but heavy rain is in the forecast for the end of the week and that could lead to some rising of the river into the weekend.
