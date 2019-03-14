Missouri River forecast to have third highest crest ever in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill would put the Missouri River at its third highest crest ever on Tuesday in St. Joseph.

As of Thursday morning, the Missouri River sits at 23.5 feet and rising. Latest forecasts for the river show a maximum crest of 29.40 feet Tuesday morning in St. Joseph, which would be the third highest on record.

According to the NWS, the highest crest was on July 26, 1993, when the river crested at 32.07 feet. The second highest was 29.97 feet on June 28, 2011. In third place is April 29, 1881, at 27.20 feet.

The river's flood stage in St. Joseph is at 17 feet and it won't be until March 24 that the river is forecast to fall back below that.

Many other rivers in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas are also very high due to recent rainfall and upstream snow melt.