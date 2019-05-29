Missouri River forecasted to crest at 29 feet by Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River is slowly climbing back up to worrisome levels.

The City of St. Joseph Emergency Management said the river is expected to crest at 29 feet by Thursday morning. As of Wednesday afternoon, the river was at major flood stage at around 27.2 feet.

Major flood stage begins at 27 feet.

Emergency management officials said they expect to parts of 759/Stockyards Expressway to close due to flooding when the river stage reaches 28 feet.

City Emergency Manager Jada McClintick told us with still more water coming down from the north, she and her team are prepared to deal with these up and down water levels through the summer months.

"I think every flooding situation is unique. The river does what it wants to do. You can't bank on it being the same level as the time before. I think everyone was a bit surprised how rapidly it rose last time. We're prepared for the unexpected, every time."

The city's emergency operations center will be open for a few hours on Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.

If you have any questions or want more information about the Missouri River water levels, you can call (816) 364-1377.

The Missouri River crested at a record high of 32.12 feet back on March 22 in St. Joseph.