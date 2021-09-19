Clear
Missouri River kayaker calls attention to climate change

Graham Jordison is kayaking the entire length of the Missouri River all in the name of climate

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 2:17 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. A kayaker on a more than 2,300-mile journey made a brief stop in St. Joseph Saturday. 

Graham Jordison is kayaking the entire length of the Missouri River from Montana all the way to St. Louis, he is 61 days into the trip and plans to finish the adventure in about two weeks.

Jordison is a part of the Beyond Coal Campaign, an initiative aimed at retiring older coal power plants for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

"When I found there were a dozen coal power plants on the Missouri River I thought this would be a great opportunity to combine something I love with my work," Jordison said. "I'm documenting these coal plants. along the way, meeting with community members educating them on environmental issues and working together to figure out ways we can get rid of coal plants." 

Jordison said he's done previous kayaks down notable rivers including the Mississippi River.  Six kayakers are making the trip with Jordison, only half are expected to finish. 

Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s. Similar conditions are in store for Sunday as well as stronger winds with gusts up to 20mph. Tonight will be calm with lows in the upper 60s with very light wind. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
