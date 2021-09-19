Missouri River kayaker calls attention to climate change

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. A kayaker on a more than 2,300-mile journey made a brief stop in St. Joseph Saturday.

Graham Jordison is kayaking the entire length of the Missouri River from Montana all the way to St. Louis, he is 61 days into the trip and plans to finish the adventure in about two weeks.

Jordison is a part of the Beyond Coal Campaign, an initiative aimed at retiring older coal power plants for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

"When I found there were a dozen coal power plants on the Missouri River I thought this would be a great opportunity to combine something I love with my work," Jordison said. "I'm documenting these coal plants. along the way, meeting with community members educating them on environmental issues and working together to figure out ways we can get rid of coal plants."

Jordison said he's done previous kayaks down notable rivers including the Mississippi River. Six kayakers are making the trip with Jordison, only half are expected to finish.