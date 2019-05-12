Missouri River levels come down, expected to fall below flood stage this week

Clear

Posted: May. 12, 2019 12:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After briefly rising after heavy rainfall, the Missouri River is falling steadily and as of Sunday morning was in minor flood stage.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the gauge in St. Joseph showed the river at a height of 20.7 feet. Just under the moderate flood stage of 21 feet.

The forecast from the National Weather Service on Sunday projects that the river will fall more than three feet by early next week and the river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday. The flood stage begins at 17 feet in St. Joseph.

Elsewhere, the river continues to fall from the Iowa border down to Atchison, Kansas.

For a full list of river gauge information and forecasts, click here.

After some morning rain, showers will be possible throughout the day becoming a little more widespread during the early afternoon hours. If you have Mother's Day plans later this evening, the rain should be moving out and things quieting down. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
