Missouri River now at third highest level on record in St. Joseph

As of Wednesday evening, the Missouri River set its third highest level ever in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of Wednesday evening, the Missouri River set its third highest level ever in St. Joseph.

The level of 27.35 feet, as of 8:30 p.m., surpasses the previous third highest set back in 1881.

Now, the only two crests that are higher are from 2011, when the river reached 29.97 feet, and 1993, when the river reached 32.07 feet.

Forecasts for the Missouri River in St. Joseph put the river at 29.1 feet on Friday.

