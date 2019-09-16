Missouri River on the rise as water releases increase from Gavins Point Dam

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River in St. Joseph is expected to rise to moderate flood stage next week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raises water releases from Gavins Point Dam.

The expected crest, forecast from the National Weather Service, of the river is going to be on Monday, September 23, at 21.3 feet. Moderate flood stage begins at 21 feet.

The Army Corps announced last week that releases from Gavins Point Dam will be decreased to 60,000 cubic feet per second over the weekend. Releases at that level will last no longer than three days, the Corps says.

"We are reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam to try to reduce the chances of flood water reaching Interstate 29 north of Omaha," John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said in a statement.

Releases from the Gavins Point Dam will then increase by 5,000 cubic feet per second each day, going up to 80,000 cubic feet per second.

"We have already seen four times the normal precipitation for September over the entire Missouri River basin," Remus said.

The Army Corps is also reporting that as of September 13, the runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin, above Sioux City, Iowa is at its second highest runoff in the 121 year record. Between 3-8 inches of rain has fallen in South Dakota and Iowa since September 1. Over the same two-week period, all of North Dakota received between 2-8 inches of rain.

The Missouri River is expected to fall back into minor flood stage by midweek next week.