Missouri River on the rise, expected to crest at 25.9 feet on Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flooding could be a concern over the Memorial Day weekend as the Missouri River is expected to be back on the rise.

The river is expected to rise into moderate flood stage this weekend as more thunderstorms could develop over the next several days.

The latest forecast shows the river cresting at 25.9 feet in St. Joseph by Sunday.

The City of St. Joseph Emergency Management says that number could go even higher depending on how much rain we see.

They're advising anyone who lives along the Missouri River in the northern part of St. Joseph to take appropriate action.

The river crested at a record 32.12 feet in March.