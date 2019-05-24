Clear

Missouri River on the rise, expected to crest at 25.9 feet on Sunday

The latest forecast shows the river cresting at 25.9 feet in St. Joseph by Sunday.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 12:29 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flooding could be a concern over the Memorial Day weekend as the Missouri River is expected to be back on the rise.

The river is expected to rise into moderate flood stage this weekend as more thunderstorms could develop over the next several days.

The City of St. Joseph Emergency Management says that number could go even higher depending on how much rain we see.

They're advising anyone who lives along the Missouri River in the northern part of St. Joseph to take appropriate action.

The river crested at a record 32.12 feet in March.

We once again dealt with heavy rain and thunderstorms this Friday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The activity with push east by late morning before another round pushes through Friday afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday.
