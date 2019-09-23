Missouri River on the rise, flooding closes roads in Missouri, Kansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River reached moderate flood stage in St. Joseph Monday morning and the elevated levels up and down the river have led to closures of some area roadways.

On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closure of U.S. Route 159 from Rulo, Nebraska to Route 111 in Missouri due to flooding. The closure also includes Route 111 to Route 118 in Holt County.

The closure comes just two weeks since the road was reopened.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation closed K-7 north of White Cloud because of water covering the roadway.

The closures are from elevated river levels due to recent heavy rain and increased water releases from Gavins Point Dam.

Data from the National Weather Service shows that the Missouri River is in moderate flood stage at Brownville and Rulo, Nebraska and at St. Joseph.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the river was at a level of 21.19 feet in St. Joseph. Moderate flood stage begins at 21 feet. The river is forecast to continue to rise until Tuesday where it will reach a level of 22.4 feet and then begin to fall.

Upstream, crests are expected to happen Monday or Tuesday in moderate flood stage before beginning a steady decrease in levels through the week.

Many roads in northwest Missouri are currently closed due to flooding, for a look at MoDOT's Traveler Information Map, click here. For road closure information in Kansas, click here.