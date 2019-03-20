Clear
Missouri River reaches major flood stage, crest forecast rises

The Missouri River in St. Joseph reaches major flood stage as of Wednesday afternoon and the new forecast for the river brings a higher crest than previous forecast.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

As of 12:30 p.m., the river was at 27.03 feet, which is in major flood stage.

As of 12:30 p.m., the river was at 27.03 feet, which is in major flood stage.

The latest forecast as of Wednesday morning brings the river to the third highest crest on record at 29.2 feet on Thursday.

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
