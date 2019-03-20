Missouri River reaches major flood stage, crest forecast rises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River in St. Joseph reaches major flood stage as of Wednesday afternoon and the new forecast for the river brings a higher crest than previous forecast.
As of 12:30 p.m., the river was at 27.03 feet, which is in major flood stage.
The latest forecast as of Wednesday morning brings the river to the third highest crest on record at 29.2 feet on Thursday.
