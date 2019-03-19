Missouri River rising, nearing major flood stage in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River continues to rise and is causing flooding from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan. As of Tuesday morning, the river is only inches away from major flood stage in St. Joseph.

Missouri River levels as of Tuesday morning:

St. Joseph: 26.42 feet, as of 11:30 a.m., moderate flood stage. Major flood stage is at 27 feet.

Rulo, Neb.: 27.46 feet, as of 11:30 a.m., major flood stage.

Brownville, Neb.: 43.25 feet, as of 11:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 28.76 feet, as of 8:00 a.m., moderate flood stage.

River levels continue to fluctuate because of flooding that is ongoing in parts of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

Latest forecast as of Tuesday morning from the National Weather Service:

St. Joseph: Crest of 28.9 feet on Thursday.

Rulo, Neb.: Crest of 27.46 feet on Wednesday.

Brownville, Neb.: Crest of 44.9 feet on Wednesday.

Athcison, Kan.: Crest of 31.2 feet on Thursday.