Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Holt County Sheriff's Department: Mandatory evacuation for Craig Full Story

Missouri River rising, nearing major flood stage in St. Joseph

The Missouri River continues to rise and is causing flooding from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan. As of Tuesday morning, the river is only inches away from major flood stage in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River continues to rise and is causing flooding from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan. As of Tuesday morning, the river is only inches away from major flood stage in St. Joseph.

Missouri River levels as of Tuesday morning:

St. Joseph: 26.42 feet, as of 11:30 a.m., moderate flood stage. Major flood stage is at 27 feet.

Rulo, Neb.: 27.46 feet, as of 11:30 a.m., major flood stage.

Brownville, Neb.: 43.25 feet, as of 11:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 28.76 feet, as of 8:00 a.m., moderate flood stage.

River levels continue to fluctuate because of flooding that is ongoing in parts of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

Latest forecast as of Tuesday morning from the National Weather Service:

St. Joseph: Crest of 28.9 feet on Thursday.

Rulo, Neb.: Crest of 27.46 feet on Wednesday.

Brownville, Neb.: Crest of 44.9 feet on Wednesday.

Athcison, Kan.: Crest of 31.2 feet on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events