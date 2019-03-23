Missouri River sets all-time record crest in St. Joseph, preliminary data says

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of 4:15 p.m. on Friday, the Missouri River crested at 32.08 feet and if that height is confirmed, March 22, 2019, will have the highest crest on record in St. Joseph.
The previous highest was back in July of 1993 when the river reached 32.07 feet.
Officials from the City of St. Joseph released data Friday saying the river reached even higher levels.
In either case, officials from the National Weather Service and partnering agencies will work to confirm that the record was indeed broken in the coming days.
