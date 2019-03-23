Clear

Missouri River sets all-time record crest in St. Joseph, preliminary data says

As of 4:15 p.m. on Friday, the Missouri River crested at 32.08 feet and if that height is confirmed, March 22, 2019, will have the highest crest on record in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of 4:15 p.m. on Friday, the Missouri River crested at 32.08 feet and if that height is confirmed, March 22, 2019, will have the highest crest on record in St. Joseph.

The previous highest was back in July of 1993 when the river reached 32.07 feet.

Officials from the City of St. Joseph released data Friday saying the river reached even higher levels. 

In either case, officials from the National Weather Service and partnering agencies will work to confirm that the record was indeed broken in the coming days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events