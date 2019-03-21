Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Highway 59 shutdown from Rushville to Atchison, includes Amelia Earhart Bridge Full Story

Missouri River to crest at just over 30 feet in St. Joseph, second highest ever

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 30.1 feet Friday in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:29 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 11:29 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 30.1 feet Friday in St. Joseph.

The level as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday was 28.4 feet.

If the river crests at 30.1 feet, that will be the second highest level on record.

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River.
