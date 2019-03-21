(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 30.1 feet Friday in St. Joseph.
The level as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday was 28.4 feet.
If the river crests at 30.1 feet, that will be the second highest level on record.
Related Content
- Missouri River to crest at just over 30 feet in St. Joseph, second highest ever
- Missouri River forecast to have third highest crest ever in St. Joseph
- Missouri River expected to reach second highest crest on record in St. Joseph
- Missouri River now at third highest level on record in St. Joseph
- Rulo, Nebraska sets record crest on Missouri River
- Missouri River reaches major flood stage, crest forecast rises
- Lower crest expected, major flooding still forecast in St. Joseph
- Missouri River rising, nearing major flood stage in St. Joseph
- Missouri Arts Council meets in St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...