Missouri River to crest near all-time record level Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River in St. Joseph is forecast to crest near the all-time record level that was set back in 1993.

As of 10:45 a.m., the river was at 31.82 feet and is forecast to crest at 32 feet Friday afternoon.

The all time record crest is 32.07 feet that was set back in July 1993.

The current level is the second highest level on record.