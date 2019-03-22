Clear
Missouri River to crest near all-time record level Friday

The Missouri River in St. Joseph is forecast to crest near the all-time record level that was set back in 1993.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 11:44 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

As of 10:45 a.m., the river was at 31.82 feet and is forecast to crest at 32 feet Friday afternoon.

The all time record crest is 32.07 feet that was set back in July 1993.

The current level is the second highest level on record.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
