Missouri River to crest near major flood stage in St. Joseph this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri River in St. Joseph is forecast to crest just below major flood stage this weekend, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the river was at 23.73 feet in St. Joseph. It is forecast to fall through Wednesday before rising later this week. By Sunday morning, the river will crest at 26.4 feet, which is just under major flood stage at 27 feet.
Similar crests of just under major flood state are expected at Atchison, Kansas and Rulo, Nebraska. At Brownville, Nebraska, the river is forecast to near record flood stage when it rises to near 44.8 feet this weekend. The record crest is 45.7 feet.
For the latest on Missouri River flooding, click here.
