Missouri River to rise into moderate flood stage this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After continued rainfall and runoff into the Missouri River, the National Weather Service is forecasting the river to rise to moderate flood stage by the end of the week in St. Joseph.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Missouri River in St. Joseph was at 19.58 feet and rising.

The forecast as of Tuesday morning brings the river to a crest of 23.6 feet late Thursday and early Friday. Moderate flood stage begins at 21 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, Riverfront Park in St. Joseph begins to flood at 21 feet.

Water releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota are running at 55,000 cubic feet per second as of Monday. That is 25,000 cubic feet per second above the average for this time of year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Elsewhere, the river is expected to crest at:

Brownville Neb.: 38.9 feet Sunday, moderate flood stage.

Rulo, Neb.: 22.3 feet Thursday, moderate flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 26 feet Friday, minor flood stage.

For a full list of river gauges and updated forecasts,

The Missouri River crested at a record high of 32.12 feet back on March 22 in St. Joseph.