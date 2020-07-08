Missouri Secretary of State discusses voter safety for upcoming elections

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Secretary of state John Ashcroft stopped by Rosecrans Memorial Airport Tuesday morning to discuss the safety of voting in the upcoming August and November elections.

Since senate bill 631 expanded voting options for the next two elections, Ashcroft said it allows voters with Covid-19 or those at risk to cast an absentee ballot without notarization.It also allows all registered voters to mail-in their notarized ballots.

Because Missourians have more than one way to cast their vote this year, the secretary of state anticipates a higher number of casted ballots.

"I think we're actually going to see an increase in participation which is good, but we cannot let ourselves say, 'oh, we have this dramatic increase in people who do not want to vote in person, therefore we don't need as many polling places.' I think that's a fallacy." Ashcroft said. "The gold standard is for people to go to their assigned polling place on election day and vote in person. That's also the best way to guarantee that their vote will count and it's the best way to get quick results."

July 22 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the August 4th election.

Ashcroft also says curbside voting is available, where residents pull up to their polling place, stay inside their car and a bipartisan team will come out to cast your vote.