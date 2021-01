(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Missouri Senator Roy Blunt has called a protest on the U.S. Capitol as "shameful."

"The events unfolding as the Capitol are shameful," U.S. Sen. Blunt said on Twitter. "There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation."

Protesters gathered at the Capitol and later breached the building as lawmakers gatherd to count electoral voters to certify President-Elect Joe Biden's presidential victory.