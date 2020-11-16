Clear
Missouri Senate postpones special session due to number of positive COVID cases

Gov. Parson called the special session to address a supplemental budget and COVID-19 liability issues.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A number of positive COVID-19 cases has forced the Missouri Senate to postpone a special legislative session.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted Monday that "Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday."

"This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public," Rowden said.

Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for the potential of showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
