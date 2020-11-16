Missouri Senate postpones special session due to number of positive COVID cases

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A number of positive COVID-19 cases has forced the Missouri Senate to postpone a special legislative session.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted Monday that "Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday."

Gov. Parson called the special session to address a supplemental budget and COVID-19 liability issues.

"This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public," Rowden said.