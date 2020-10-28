Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announces Central grad Bud Epps part of new class of inductees featuring Josh Freeman and Alex Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The new class of inductees for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class was announced with many big names being recognized, one of which is St. Joseph native Bud Epps.

Epps is Central high school alum who then attended the University of Missouri and became an athletic trainer, and then was able to make his way to the Kansas City Chiefs also as an athletic trainer from 1984-2005 helping many athletes in his career. “My athletic training career actually started at Central high school. My very first mentor was John Henage and he was a wrestling coach and an assistant football coach after he left Central high school he went on to Rockbridge high school in Columbia and just became a tremendous coach. He is in the Missouri Sports Hall of fame and he’s the one that we talk about athletic training, we talked about what it could possibly do and the future of athletic training and I owe so much to him.” Bud Epps said.

Another big name being inducted to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is Missouri native Josh Freeman former quarterback for Kansas State and first round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Freeman was the top football player in the state of Missouri as he attended Grandview high school in Kansas City and then went on to play football at Kansas State throwing for over 8,000 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Freeman was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 spending seven season in the NFL and then officially retired in 2018 and he says it is a great honor to be part of this class. “There’s going to be a lot of emotion going on that day. It’s going to be a lot of fun going back down memory lane if you will just thinking about the stories and the amount of people that I interacted with that were there along the way.” Freeman said.

Other notable inductees include Alex Gordon (Kansas City Royals), Curley Culp (Kansas City Chiefs), Tim Jermain (Basketball Coach-Jefferson high school).

The ceremony will take place November 15 at Hy-Vee Arena.

For the full list of inductees and more information on the ceremony click here.