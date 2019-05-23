Missouri State High School Track Championships suspended due to Jefferson City tornado damage

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri State High School Class 3, 4, 5 Track and Field Championships were supposed to begin Friday in Jefferson City, but have been suspended due to damage across the city caused by a tornado.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association is asking people to not drive to Jefferson City today.
The storm that produced the damaging tornado went through the Jefferson City area late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning. Businesses and homes were heavily damaged, as well as, Adkins Stadium, the site of the state track championships.
KQ2 will provide an update once it becomes available.
