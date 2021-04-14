Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missouri State Highway Patrol releases helicopter video of fleeing vehicle operation

Police made 20 arrests and stopped 118 vehicles during the operation.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 12:46 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol released aerial video on Twitter showing a vehicle fleeing from police during an overnight operation that saw more than 100 vehicles stopped by St. Joseph police.

Troop H troopers and the Missouri State Highway patrol helicopter were involved in the operation with St. Joseph police Monday night.

The video shows the helicopter following the fleeing vehicle on S. 22nd Street. The suspect is then seen in the video ditching the car on Seneca St. and running away.

The patrol said the helicopter was able to follow the suspect and directed officers in to make an arrest.

Police made 20 arrests and stopped 118 vehicles during the operation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
St. Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
A few areas of frost are possible this morning as temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s. Today temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move back into the area tonight as temperatures dip down into the mid to lower 30s. Areas of frost will be possible again early Thursday morning. Conditions will stay relatively the same on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will move back into the area on Friday, mainly through the afternoon and evening keeping temperatures in the lower 50s. A few rain showers could linger through early Saturday morning before moving out of the area. Sunday looks to be a dry and mild day with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s. Temperatures will start to warm up on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 60s before a cold front moves through the area dropping temperatures back into the 50s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories