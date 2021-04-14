Missouri State Highway Patrol releases helicopter video of fleeing vehicle operation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol released aerial video on Twitter showing a vehicle fleeing from police during an overnight operation that saw more than 100 vehicles stopped by St. Joseph police.

Troop H troopers and the Missouri State Highway patrol helicopter were involved in the operation with St. Joseph police Monday night.

The video shows the helicopter following the fleeing vehicle on S. 22nd Street. The suspect is then seen in the video ditching the car on Seneca St. and running away.

The patrol said the helicopter was able to follow the suspect and directed officers in to make an arrest.

Police made 20 arrests and stopped 118 vehicles during the operation.