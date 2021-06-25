Missouri State Highway Patrol rescues 26 people from high water

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Strong storms that moved through northwest Missouri Thursday night into Friday prompted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to rescue 26 people from high water.

Troopers said the majority of those rescues took place in Amazonia along Route K where torrential rainfall quickly flooded the town.

As much as 12 inches of rain fell in Amazonia as the storm moved through.

Troopers performed an additional water rescue early Friday on Highway 36.

"Never, ever drive into floodwaters. Do not drive around signs. Those are there for a reason, for your safety," said Sgt. Jake Angle. "We really encourage people to not become part of the problem."