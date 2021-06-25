Clear
Missouri State Highway Patrol rescues 26 people from high water

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 1:55 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Strong storms that moved through northwest Missouri Thursday night into Friday prompted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to rescue 26 people from high water.

Troopers said the majority of those rescues took place in Amazonia along Route K where torrential rainfall quickly flooded the town.

As much as 12 inches of rain fell in Amazonia as the storm moved through.

Troopers performed an additional water rescue early Friday on Highway 36.

"Never, ever drive into floodwaters. Do not drive around signs. Those are there for a reason, for your safety," said Sgt. Jake Angle. "We really encourage people to not become part of the problem."

Heavy rain and storms are set to continue today with the possibility for more strong to severe storms. The main threats for today will be heavy rains and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday however they will be more scattered. Sunday looks like a mostly dry day but a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will start to increase next week.
