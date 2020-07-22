Clear
BREAKING NEWS Maryville city council unanimously passes mask ordinance Full Story

Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks public's assistance with pedestrian struck on I-29

According to a press release from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway patrol, a pedestrian was struck on I-29 at the 47-mile marker, just south of the Frederick exit, on the evening of July 17, 2020.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance with information on a pedestrian that was struck and killed on I-29.

According to a press release from Troop H of the highway patrol, a pedestrian was struck on I-29 at the 47-mile marker, just south of the Frederick exit, on the evening of July 17, 2020.

The vehicle in question is white, possibly a tractor trailer and missing the left headlight with damage to the left fender.

If you have any information on the location of the vehicle or pertaining to this incident please contact the Missouri State High Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control at (816) 387-2345.

The victim was found in the median of I-29 on Monday, July 20. He was identified at 29-year-old Jeromy Loveday of Powell, Tennessee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Wednesday had a very foggy start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, but everyone ended the day with mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity will begin to ramp-up Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories