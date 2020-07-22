Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks public's assistance with pedestrian struck on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance with information on a pedestrian that was struck and killed on I-29.

According to a press release from Troop H of the highway patrol, a pedestrian was struck on I-29 at the 47-mile marker, just south of the Frederick exit, on the evening of July 17, 2020.

The vehicle in question is white, possibly a tractor trailer and missing the left headlight with damage to the left fender.

If you have any information on the location of the vehicle or pertaining to this incident please contact the Missouri State High Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control at (816) 387-2345.

The victim was found in the median of I-29 on Monday, July 20. He was identified at 29-year-old Jeromy Loveday of Powell, Tennessee.