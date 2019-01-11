Clear

Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to use caution during winter storm

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asks drivers to pay attention to changing weather conditions throughout Friday and Saturday.

In the northwest Missouri area, forecasts have predicted anywhere between 3-5 inches of snowfall, which will cause road conditions to deteriorate.  

"It is really speed and following distance," MSHP Troop H Public Information Officer Sergeant Jake Angle said. "Decrease your speed and increase your following distance and that helps a lot."

For more information on road conditions throughout Friday and Saturday, use MoDOT's Road Condition Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map will provide the most current road condition information available. 

If an individual is involved in an accident or slides off the road, MSHP urges drivers to call 911 for an accident or *55 for a non-injury slide off 

After a nice start to our workweek, changes in our weather begin as we head into our Friday. Rain and snow are both likely during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday & into Saturday.
