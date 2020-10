68 COVID-19 deaths at Missouri veterans homes since Sept. 1

(CAMERON, Mo.) Missouri's meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases is seeping into Missouri's state-run veterans homes, with the Missouri Veterans Commission reporting 68 COVID-19 deaths among residents since Sept. 1.

Cameron Veterans Home reports it has lost 8 residents due to COVID-19 since the beginning of September, said Jaimie Melchart, spokesman for the Veterans Commission.

While active cases among staff at Cameron Veterans Home have dropped from 14 to seven, the number of active veterans cases climbed from 22 to 35, according to previous KQ2 reporting.

The outbreak at five of seven state-run veterans homes comes as Missouri logged a record 162,723 cases and 2,657 total deaths on Thursday. The state remains a national coronavirus hotspot, according to recent White House briefings.

The virus has wreaked havoc as it spread through Missouri veteran's homes during the last two months. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri Veterans Homes will be subject to an outside review after reporting state-run homes had lost 41 veterans due to COVID-19. Since his announcement, another 16 veterans have died.

RELATED STORIES: Gov. Parson launches review of Missouri Veterans Home after 41 deaths in September

MVC reported five of the seven homes have lost residents. Here is a breakdown by facility:

Cameron Veterans Home: 8 deaths

Cape Girardeau Veterans Home: 29 deaths

Mt. Vernon Veterans Home: 9 deaths

St. James Veterans Home: 15 deaths

Warrensburg Veterans Home: 7 deaths

Since last week, officials report more veterans have tested positive at the Cameron home.

The Commission reported the following active cases, by home, as of Wednesday:

Cameron Veterans Home: 35 veterans and 7 staff members

Cape Girardeau Veterans Home: 3 veterans and no staff members

Mt Vernon Veterans Home: 12 veterans and 7 staff members

St. James Veterans Home: 15 veterans and four staff members

Warrensburg Veterans Home: 1 veteran and 1 staff member

There are no active cases at the St. Louis and Mexico veterans homes.