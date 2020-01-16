Clear

Missouri Voter ID Law Dropped

Missourians can again vote with a non-photo ID, including a college ID or utility bill.

This reverses a law passed in 2016 to require only photo IDs to vote. The law will be in effect for the presidential primary election on March 10th. 

